News to Know for July 21

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and after many days of storms, it looks like the showers are starting to taper off as Bertha moves away from us. Meteorologist Ally Blake says skies are trending drier as we make our way through the week, and while we'll probably still see some scattered July storms after the tropical storm passes, they'll be a lot less widespread.

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News to Know

'It's either eat or pay bills': Florida families desperate for answers after losing SNAP benefits to fraud: Cheyenne Smith, a stay-at-home mother of four, whose husband works as a truck driver, said she first noticed something was wrong when an unauthorized charge came off her card. She canceled it immediately.



Cheyenne Smith, a stay-at-home mother of four, whose husband works as a truck driver, said she first noticed something was wrong when an unauthorized charge came off her card. She canceled it immediately. 'She was our angel': Family remembers 3-year-old after caretaker charged with murder: The grandmother of a 3-year-old Hillsborough County girl says her family is still struggling to understand how someone they trusted is now accused of killing the toddler.

WFTS

The grandmother of a 3-year-old Hillsborough County girl says her family is still struggling to understand how someone they trusted is now accused of killing the toddler. Pebble Creek rezoning case returns to public hearing over ex parte email concerns: Hillsborough County held a public hearing focused solely on emails between the golf course owner and a county commissioner, raising questions about fairness in the rezoning process.



Hillsborough County held a public hearing focused solely on emails between the golf course owner and a county commissioner, raising questions about fairness in the rezoning process. Tropical Storm Bertha forms, threatening Gulf Coast with flooding rain and strong wind gusts: Bertha will most likely track along or make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast near southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi by Wednesday.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Mix of sun and clouds today. Meteorologist Ally Blake says showers are possible before noon west of I-75 as Bertha moves away from us.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

New Experian data shows personal loans are becoming more common, with experts saying they can help consolidate debt but should be used carefully. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing interest rates, borrowing only for necessary expenses, and having a repayment plan before taking out a personal loan.

Susan Solves It: Personal Loans

Daly Discoveries

Affordable St. Pete produce market keeps prices down and boosts the community. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly learned more about Kelli Casto's Produce PAC, which supports area farmers and helps seniors in need.

Affordable St. Pete produce market keeps prices down and boosts the community

Things to Do this Tuesday, July 21