Woman arrested in killing of girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter: Hillsborough officials

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced Monday the arrest of a 29-year-old woman in the killing of a 3-year-old girl.

HCSO said the investigation was launched on April 25, when the child died after being taken to Brandon Regional Hospital with "several inflicted injuries."

The 3-year-old girl was in the care of Grace Wingate, according to HCSO's investigation.

Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez (State Attorneys Office 13th Circuit) said Wingate is accused of beating her girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter to death.

Lopez's post on social media said the incident at Wingate's apartment on Quails Nest Drive in Brandon on April 25.

The Medical Examiner later ruled the girl's death a homicide.

HCSO deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Wingate on July 16, charging her with child neglect (with great bodily harm), aggravated child abuse, and first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

State Attorneys Office 13th Circuit

"This is a heartbreaking and disturbing case. A child lost her life at the hands of the person entrusted to protect her," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will not tolerate violence against anyone in our community, especially innocent children, and we will work relentlessly with the State Attorney's Office to ensure she faces the maximum consequences the law allows."

Child Homicide Specialist Jessica Couvertier will be prosecuting the case, according to Lopez, but an arraignment date has not been scheduled yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.