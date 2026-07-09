News to Know for July 9

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and there's a lot going on weather-wise across Tampa Bay. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the Saharan Dust we've been talking about over the last several days will be over our area today and into the weekend. At the same time, the reduction in afternoon rain coverage will allow temperatures to rise, and a heat advisory has been issued for heat index values up to 110. In short, keep your eye on the forecast today and into the weekend.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

New attacks raise questions about what comes next in the Iran war: President Donald Trump says he believes the ceasefire with Iran is over. He says he’s not sure he wants a deal anymore and says the U.S. should “finish the job.” But he also insists that continued attacks do not mean a return to war or long-term action.



President Donald Trump says he believes the ceasefire with Iran is over. He says he’s not sure he wants a deal anymore and says the U.S. should “finish the job.” But he also insists that continued attacks do not mean a return to war or long-term action. Local doctor discusses outbreak of Cyclosporiasis, what symptoms to look out for: There are now cases of the parasitic infection, Cyclosporiasis, in the Tampa Bay area.



Alastair Grant/AP Photo/Alastair Grant FILE - Singer Bonnie Tyler performs her song "Believe in Me" during a rehearsal for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden on May 17, 2013.

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer Bonnie Tyler dies in Portugal: The Grammy-nominated Welsh pop star best known for singing the chart-topping power ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart” has died. She was 75.



The Grammy-nominated Welsh pop star best known for singing the chart-topping power ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart” has died. She was 75. New Florida law ensures voter-approved school taxes go directly to classrooms: A new state law that took effect July 1 stops tax collectors across Florida from taking commissions on voter-approved school referendum dollars, potentially saving tens of millions of dollars annually statewide.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 9:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Record highs likely today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says a heat advisory has been issued for heat index values up to 110.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

July 9, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Daly Discoveries

Marker 48 Brewing in Weeki Wachee adds a distillery and cocktail bar to its popular hangout. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly says the sprawling "attraction" also includes a brewpub, concert space, and food trucks.

Marker 48 Brewing in Weeki Wachee adds distillery and cocktail bar

Things to Do this Thursday, July 9