Local doctor discusses outbreak of Cyclosporiasis, what symptoms to look out for

TAMPA, Fla. — There are now cases of the parasitic infection, Cyclosporiasis, in the Tampa Bay area.

According to the Florida Department of Health, between May 1, 2026, and June 27, 2026, there have been 36 probable & confirmed cases in Florida, with two in Hillsborough County, one in Pasco County, and two in Polk County.



Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St Germain covers medical news and spoke with Dr. Doug Ross, who is the Chief Medical Officer at AdventHealth Carrollwood. Dr. Ross said officials have not yet identified the sources of the current cases across the country, but in the past, sources have included fruits and vegetables, mainly berries or prepared salads.

According to the CDC, the parasite spreads through food or contaminated water. Dr. Ross explained that the intestinal illness is spread through food and water sources and it’s not directly spread person-to-person.



“What are the symptoms people need to be looking out for? I understand it kind of mimics the stomach flu?” asked St. Germain.



“It’s a longer than normal stomach flu, so you know stomach flu it usually is limited to two to three days. If diarrhea continues beyond that you have to be worried about this being involved with Cyclospora,” said Dr. Ross.



He continued, “I want to reassure people that we have to keep this in perspective. This is not a crisis. This is not COVID. This is just a parasite we are familiar with. It’s treatable. We just have to be aware that it’s out there.”

Dr. Ross says the best way to prevent infection is to wash your fruit and veggies really well. According to the CDC, as of June 16, 2026, 145 cases were reported in people who acquired Cyclosporiasis in the United States, and 17 states reported cases.





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. Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.