News to Know for June 1

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're starting this week in a brand-new month. June means the start of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, and Tampa Bay 28 has everything you need to know to be prepared for whatever this year brings.

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News to Know

Everything you need to know for hurricane season 2026: Hurricane season is upon us and it's time to get prepared. Whether you need to find a shelter, know your evacuation route, or keep up-to-date with the latest forecast, we've got you covered.



Hurricane season is upon us and it's time to get prepared. Whether you need to find a shelter, know your evacuation route, or keep up-to-date with the latest forecast, we've got you covered. Tampa to raise Pride flag at Old City Hall: Mayor Jane Castor, City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin, city staff, and community supporters will attend the event, which will highlight the history of Pride and honor the contributions of Tampa’s LGBTQ+ community.

WFTS

NOAA celebrates 50 years of 'riding a roller coaster through a washing machine': As hurricane season begins Monday, two iconic aircraft helping forecasters track and predict storms are marking a major milestone.



As hurricane season begins Monday, two iconic aircraft helping forecasters track and predict storms are marking a major milestone. WHO chief reports 5 Ebola recoveries as a new treatment center opens in eastern Congo: Five patients have recovered from a rare type of Ebola virus, the head of the World Health Organization said Sunday during a visit to Bunia in eastern Congo, a city at the heart of an outbreak.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 80s under cloudy skies. Meteorologist Greg Dee says rain chances will stay below 20% all afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 1, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Smart TVs can track viewing habits across devices using automatic content recognition, but users can disable tracking to protect privacy. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking your TV and smart speaker settings to turn off tracking features, delete stored data, and disable microphones when not in use.

Susan Solves It: Smart TV Privacy

Daly Discoveries

"Pints of Science" at New World Tampa blends beer and brainpower at monthly minglings. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check out the "Pints of Science" event at the quirky Tampa bar ahead of their next event on June 10. Tickets are $8.

'Pints of Science" at New World Tampa blends beer and brainpower at minglings

Things to Do this Monday, June 1