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Tampa to raise Pride flag at Old City Hall

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City of Tampa
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TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa will mark Pride Month with its annual Pride Flag Raising Ceremony outside Old City Hall on Monday morning.

Mayor Jane Castor, City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin, city staff, and community supporters will attend the event, which will highlight the history of Pride and honor the contributions of Tampa’s LGBTQ+ community.

The ceremony also reaffirms the city’s commitment to ensuring all residents feel safe, respected, and welcomed.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

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Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

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