News to Know for June 12

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today, we remember the 49 lives lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Today marks 10 years since the tragedy, and the annual Pulse Remembrance Ceremony will be held in Orlando tonight to honor the victims.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Pulse shooting victims remembered ten years later: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed flags to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings on June 12 from sunup to sundown in remembrance of the victims.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed flags to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings on June 12 from sunup to sundown in remembrance of the victims. Ohio police chief arrested in Pinellas County in decades-old abuse case: A Clermont County grand jury has indicted Bethel Police Chief Chad Essert on 70 felony charges, including sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.



WFTS

'A slow drip': Florida official says Elevate Florida program is finally starting to move: After months of delays that have left homeowners frustrated and projects stalled, a Florida top official now says the state's Elevate Florida program is finally beginning to move.



After months of delays that have left homeowners frustrated and projects stalled, a Florida top official now says the state's Elevate Florida program is finally beginning to move. Tampa man found guilty of killing former boss after being fired: prosecutors: A Tampa man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of the shooting death of his former boss on Thursday.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay 28+ News

Today's Weather Outlook

Morning temps in the 70s. Meteorologist Ally Blake says our pattern of scattered afternoon rain continues today and through the weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Waymo is recalling nearly 3,800 robotaxis after one drove into floodwaters in Texas, prompting safety concerns in flood-prone Tampa. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking for updated safety features in autonomous vehicles before considering their use in areas prone to flooding.

Susan Solves It: Waymo Flood Recall

Things to Do this Friday, June 12