News to Know for June 16

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, June 16, and on this day in 1963, Valentina V. Tereshkova became the first woman to travel in space. Tereshkova was launched into orbit aboard the Vostok 6 spacecraft, which completed 48 orbits in 71 hours before returning to earth.

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News to Know

Lakeland begins drafting one-year moratorium for large-scale data centers: City leaders on Monday directed the city attorney to prepare a one-year moratorium ordinance that will return for public hearings and possible approval next month.



City leaders on Monday directed the city attorney to prepare a one-year moratorium ordinance that will return for public hearings and possible approval next month. Jury recommends life in prison for man convicted of killing girlfriend and her daughter: Jury: Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar, 27, was convicted of the crimes last week, which occurred in November 2023. While the state sought the death penalty, a jury recommended life in prison.

WFTS

Body-worn cameras at Pinellas County Sheriff's Office include real-time translation feature: The Axon body-worn cameras may interpret up to 57 different languages.



The Axon body-worn cameras may interpret up to 57 different languages. Supreme Court to decide if migrants detained for months must receive bond hearings: A federal appeals court in New York ruled in 2024 that the due process clause requires a bond hearing for prolonged detention for noncitizens. The Trump administration appealed.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Dry conditions this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says there will be a few pop-up showers east of the coast this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 16, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Americans now owe over $1.3 trillion in credit card debt, with experts warning the total is likely to grow as high interest rates, inflation, and everyday costs push more people deeper into debt. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises starting with the card that has the highest interest rate, paying more than the minimum when possible, and considering lower-interest balance transfer options to better manage credit card balances.

Susan Solves It: Rising Debt

Things to Do this Tuesday, June 16