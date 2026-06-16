Forecast: Partly sunny, scattered showers east this afternoon

Lots of heat for the next several days.

We're waking up to dry conditions this morning under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures east of the coast are in the 70s. Closer to the water, we're seeing temperatures in the 80s. These locations are also experiencing heat index values in the upper 80s.

The coast will remain dry this afternoon, but east of the coast, there will be a few pop-up showers. Though they will be very small, the rain from them will be heavy. Most will only last 5-10 minutes in the neighborhoods that they directly impact.

This pattern will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Storms will develop each afternoon east of the coast. Highs will climb into the 90s, but the heat index may reach triple digits at times, making it among the hottest weather we've seen so far this season.