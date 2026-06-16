Man accused of killing girlfriend, daughter sentenced to life in prison: jury

TAMPA, FLA. — The man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend and her 14-year-old daughter after an argument will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar, 27, was convicted of the crimes last week, which occurred in November 2023.

While the state sought the death penalty, a jury recommended life in prison.

The crime happened at The Lodge at Hidden River apartments on Riveredge Drive in Tampa.

On Nov. 26, 2023, officers responded to the apartment complex in response to a 14-year-old female who suffered serious stab wounds.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, the teen and Ojeda Salazar’s 35-year-old girlfriend, who he also stabbed, prosecutors said.

The girlfriend died at the scene, while her daughter died at a local hospital.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Ojeda Salazar started stabbing his girlfriend after an argument. He then stabbed the teen who tried to defend her mother.

Detectives later learned that Ojeda Salazar fled to Maryland, where he was later taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Fugitive Task Force.

Assistant State Attorneys Lindsey Hodges and Sheri Maxim successfully prosecuted this case.

“A mother and daughter were taken from their family in acts of unimaginable violence. We thank the jury for considering the evidence and holding this defendant accountable for both murders. While no sentence can bring back the victims in this case, this outcome ensures he will never hurt another innocent person again,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.