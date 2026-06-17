News to Know for June 17, 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and we've officially made it halfway through the week. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll probably see a few more showers this afternoon as cloudy weather continues. If you're getting sick of the gloomy weather, the good news is we're another day closer to the weekend, where we'll hopefully see some sun.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Rabid cat bite victim says Polk County should rethink approach to free-roaming cats: When Christian Hines thinks back to the rabid cat attack that sent her to the emergency room for painful post-exposure rabies shots, one memory stands out.



When Christian Hines thinks back to the rabid cat attack that sent her to the emergency room for painful post-exposure rabies shots, one memory stands out. Tampa Bay Area ranks 8th in pedestrian deaths according to new report: A recent report called Dangerous by Design, conducted by Smart Growth America, ranks the Tampa Bay Area as eighth in the nation for pedestrian deaths.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

University of South Florida student suffers stroke at 20 years old: Gabriella Melo said she felt dizzy. She said the right side of her body went numb.



Gabriella Melo said she felt dizzy. She said the right side of her body went numb. Trump shifts civil rights, special education duties from Education Department: The president campaigned on shutting down the Education Department, saying he would “move education back to the states where it belongs.”

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 80s this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we could see some pop-up showers once again this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 17, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report shows that subscription costs for streaming, gaming, and news services have risen by nearly 20% since 2020, prompting many people to reconsider and cut their digital service expenses. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing bank or credit card statements for recurring charges, canceling services you don’t use, and rotating subscriptions instead of paying for multiple at once.

Susan Solves It: Rising Subscription Costs

Things to Do this Wednesday, June 17