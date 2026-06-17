Forecast: Partly sunny with some quick showers possible.

Heat and humidity remain in the forecast.

We're back to temperatures in the 70s and 80s on this Wednesday morning with heat index values near 90 degrees along the coast.

Onshore flow will be with us today, tomorrow, and Friday. Though the models didn't show much rain popping up, we did end up getting a few showers on Tuesday, and the same is possible today....a shower at any time.

Those shower chances will extend through the rest of the week as moisture levels build with the tropical system passing to our northwest. Although it won't have a direct impact on our area, higher humidity will mean a higher heat index on Thursday and Friday as highs climb into the 90s.

If there is going to be ONE day where the rain coverage MAY be higher, it would be Friday. There will be rain to our north on Friday, and there is a low chance that some of it may make it into our area.

As far as the weekend, look for a return to typical summer weather: Heat, humidity, and some isolated pop-up PM storms.