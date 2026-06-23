News to Know for June 23

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and the highs are climbing back into the mid 90s today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the humidity will make it feel like we're in the 100s at times throughout the day, so make sure you're staying hydrated. If you have outdoor plans this afternoon, it might be a good idea to move them indoors.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Look for highs in the mid 90s today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says expect it to feel like the low 100s at times with the humidity.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 23, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Susan El Khoury explains that a new report found delays are soaring and cites factors such as a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Susan Solves It: Flight delays hit decade high

Daly Discoveries

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly spoke with Tampa music teacher Ernesta "Mrs. Chick" Chicklowski, who has just received her fifth Grammy nomination. The Roosevelt Elementary legend has won local and state teacher of the year awards.

Tampa music teacher Ernesta "'Mrs. Chick' Chicklowski gets 5th Grammy nomination

Things to Do this Tuesday, June 23