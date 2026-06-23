Woman calls 911 over ticket, busted with 28 bags of fentanyl in body: PCSO

A Lake Wales woman who called 911 after receiving a traffic ticket was caught with 28 bags of fentanyl inside her body after being arrested, authorities said.

Gina Redding, 48, was charged with trafficking fentanyl.

On June 15, two Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies had blocked off a roadway because of power line work being conducted, officials said.

When she drove around one of the deputies, she was stopped and ticketed for the offense.

She then started following the deputy and called 911 about receiving the ticket, said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.

Redding was then stopped again for misuse of the 911 system, and she had marijuana in her car. So, she was arrested, Judd added.

When she was taken to the Polk County Jail, she went through a body scan. The scanning system showed that she had 28 bags of fentanyl inside a body cavity, Judd said.

She was charged additionally with introducing contraband into a detention facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.