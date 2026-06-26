News to Know for June 26

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and we're gearing up for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay Area. In St. Petersburg, more than 300,000 people will head to the annual St. Pete Parade. If you're heading over there this weekend, check out St. Pete Pride Guide 2026 to help you plan ahead for three days of celebration, connection, and community.

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News to Know

Supreme Court TPS ruling sparks concern among Polk County Haitian community: Pastor Walner Pierressaint said his congregation in Winter Haven grew by 25% last year when many Haitians moved to the area under TPS.



Pastor Walner Pierressaint said his congregation in Winter Haven grew by 25% last year when many Haitians moved to the area under TPS. Woman charged with arson after lighting ex-boyfriend's home on fire: A St. Petersburg woman was charged with arson on Tuesday after lighting her ex-boyfriend’s Gulfport apartment on fire, police officials said.

WFTS

'It’s scary!' DEA's Florida drug lab sounds alarm as fentanyl and carfentanil make frightening comebacks: Inside the DEA's busiest drug lab in the heart of Miami, cocaine is king, but fentanyl and carfentanil are now showing up in alarming numbers.



Inside the DEA's busiest drug lab in the heart of Miami, cocaine is king, but fentanyl and carfentanil are now showing up in alarming numbers. Couples receive refunds for wedding deposits after St. Petersburg venue suddenly closes: Couples were left scrambling to find a new wedding venue after a St. Petersburg venue suddenly closed earlier this month.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 70s this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see less rain coverage today, but still enough for a couple of showers.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Greg Dee forecast June 26

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Record-high gold prices mean old or broken jewelry could be sold for cash, but experts urge caution and informed selling. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises researching reputable buyers, comparing same-day quotes, and avoiding those who pressure or withhold clear offers.

Susan Solves It: Gold Cash Opportunity

Things to Do this Friday, June 26