Woman charged with arson after lighting ex-boyfriend's home on fire: GPD

A St. Petersburg woman was charged with arson on Tuesday after lighting her ex-boyfriend’s Gulfport apartment on fire, police officials said.

The Gulfport Police Department (GFD)arrested 34-year-old Jessica Batts.

Gulfport police said Batts arrived at the apartment building on 49th Street South through a rideshare company at about 4:38 a.m.

Batts, who had been issued a trespass warning at the location beforehand, was observed using a butane torch to ignite the northeast side of the structure on fire by the victim’s friend, GFD officials said.

It caused the building to catch fire, officials added.

After the friend called out to Batts, she fled on foot, an arrested affidavit stated.

At about 5:15 a.m., , a GFD officer found Batts walking north on 49th Street after lighting her ex-boyfriend’s apartment building on fire, the affidavit stated. The officer found the butane torch in her possession.

When the officer attempted to place her in custody after she resisted commands to stop, she bit him on the forearm, GPD officials said.

Batts was additionally charged with battery o fa law enforcement officer resisting arrest without violence and aggravated stalking.

Reports did not state if the apartment building suffered any damage.