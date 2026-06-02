St. Pete Pride Guide 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — June marks the start of Pride Month, and St. Pete Pride is hosting a variety of events throughout the month to celebrate.
With parades, sporting events, and festivals on the agenda, there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the lead-up to the organization's signature parade on June 27.
Here's everything you need to know about the St. Pete Pride 2026 events.
Family Day on the Pier
WHAT: An all-ages celebration featuring kid-friendly activities, community resources and even a pet parade.
WHEN: June 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg
COST: Free, donations accepted
Stonewall Reception
WHAT: An evening honoring the history that shaped Pride, offering a space for reflection and recognition.
WHEN: June 11, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
WHERE: Coastal Creative, 2201 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg
COST: $80
Shuffle With Pride!
WHAT: Go play shuffleboard and enjoy music, food and cocktails.
WHEN: June 12, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WHERE: St Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg
COST: Free
Rowdies Pride Night
WHAT: Go to Pride Night at Al Lang Stadium and watch the Rowdies take on Hartford Athletic.
WHEN: June 13, 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
WHERE: Al Lang Stadium, 230 1st St. SE, St. Petersburg
COST: Tickets start at $24
Pride Connect at Gasparilla Distillery & Cocktail Bar
WHAT: Make connections and celebrate Pride with community members.
WHEN: June 17, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Gasparilla Distillery & Cocktail Bar, 2102 E. Fourth Ave., Tampa
COST: Free
Surreal Summer Nights at The Dalí — Pride
WHAT: Celebrate Pride with music, dancing and a free first-floor experience at The Dalí Museum.
WHEN: June 18, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Dalí Museum, 1 Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg
COST: Free
Shades of Pride
WHAT: Honor Juneteenth by centering Black LGBTQ+ voices, culture and creativity.
WHEN: June 19, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WHERE: Morean Center for Clay Historic Train Station, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg
COST: Free, RSVP required
St. Pete Pride x Barry’s Serving Sweat for Pride
WHAT: Join a high-energy fitness class benefiting St. Pete Pride.
WHEN: June 20, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Barry’s Tampa, 1514 W. Swann Ave., Tampa
COST: $32
Pride Pool Party at Casa Del Merman
WHAT: Kick off Pride celebrations with a pool party benefiting St. Pete Pride.
WHEN: June 21, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Casa del Merman at GayStPete House, 4505 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg
COST: Suggested donation of $20
Pride Night at Dill Dinkers
WHAT: Play pickleball and celebrate Pride with the local community.
WHEN: June 21, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Dill Dinkers Pickleball, 2000 34th St. N., St. Petersburg
COST: Reservation required
Transtastic
WHAT: Go to this TransPride event and help create an affirming space that uplifts voices and honors lived experiences.
WHEN: June 25, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
WHERE: The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
COST: $5
Slay The Bay Friday Night Concert & Market
WHAT: Enjoy a concert and night market featuring live performances, vendors and entertainment.
WHEN: June 26, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WHERE: Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg
COST: $85
St. Pete Pride Parade & Festival
WHAT: Celebrate at St. Pete Pride’s signature festival and parade featuring entertainment, vendors and more.
WHEN: June 27, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
WHERE: North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
COST: Free
TransMarch and Festival
WHAT: Celebrate trans and gender-expansive communities through a march and community festival.
WHEN: June 27, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive, NE, St. Petersburg
COST: Free
St. Pete Pride Street Fair on Central
WHAT: Close out Pride Weekend with a street fair featuring vendors, entertainment and more.
WHEN: June 28, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Grand Central District, Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
COST: Free
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