St. Pete Pride Guide 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — June marks the start of Pride Month, and St. Pete Pride is hosting a variety of events throughout the month to celebrate.

With parades, sporting events, and festivals on the agenda, there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the lead-up to the organization's signature parade on June 27.

Here's everything you need to know about the St. Pete Pride 2026 events.

WHAT: An all-ages celebration featuring kid-friendly activities, community resources and even a pet parade.

WHEN: June 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg

COST: Free, donations accepted

WHAT: An evening honoring the history that shaped Pride, offering a space for reflection and recognition.

WHEN: June 11, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Coastal Creative, 2201 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg

COST: $80

WHAT: Go play shuffleboard and enjoy music, food and cocktails.

WHEN: June 12, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: St Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg

COST: Free

WHAT: Go to Pride Night at Al Lang Stadium and watch the Rowdies take on Hartford Athletic.

WHEN: June 13, 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

WHERE: Al Lang Stadium, 230 1st St. SE, St. Petersburg

COST: Tickets start at $24

WHAT: Make connections and celebrate Pride with community members.

WHEN: June 17, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Gasparilla Distillery & Cocktail Bar, 2102 E. Fourth Ave., Tampa

COST: Free

WHAT: Celebrate Pride with music, dancing and a free first-floor experience at The Dalí Museum.

WHEN: June 18, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Dalí Museum, 1 Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg

COST: Free

WHAT: Honor Juneteenth by centering Black LGBTQ+ voices, culture and creativity.

WHEN: June 19, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Morean Center for Clay Historic Train Station, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg

COST: Free, RSVP required

WHAT: Join a high-energy fitness class benefiting St. Pete Pride.

WHEN: June 20, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Barry’s Tampa, 1514 W. Swann Ave., Tampa

COST: $32

WHAT: Kick off Pride celebrations with a pool party benefiting St. Pete Pride.

WHEN: June 21, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Casa del Merman at GayStPete House, 4505 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg

COST: Suggested donation of $20

WHAT: Play pickleball and celebrate Pride with the local community.

WHEN: June 21, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Dill Dinkers Pickleball, 2000 34th St. N., St. Petersburg

COST: Reservation required

WHAT: Go to this TransPride event and help create an affirming space that uplifts voices and honors lived experiences.

WHEN: June 25, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

COST: $5

WHAT: Enjoy a concert and night market featuring live performances, vendors and entertainment.

WHEN: June 26, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg

COST: $85

WHAT: Celebrate at St. Pete Pride’s signature festival and parade featuring entertainment, vendors and more.

WHEN: June 27, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

COST: Free

WHAT: Celebrate trans and gender-expansive communities through a march and community festival.

WHEN: June 27, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive, NE, St. Petersburg

COST: Free

WHAT: Close out Pride Weekend with a street fair featuring vendors, entertainment and more.

WHEN: June 28, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Grand Central District, Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

COST: Free