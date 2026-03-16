News to Know for March 16

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and if you're looking to get outside, your best bet is before 2 p.m. to stay dry. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see some strong storms this afternoon, followed by a pretty steep temperature drop on Tuesday morning. So when you plan your outfit this morning, you might want to grab both a rain jacket and a heavier jacket to keep you warm, just in case.

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News to Know

The Latest: Trump calls for help to reopen the Strait of Hormuz: U.S. President Donald Trump said he has demanded about seven countries send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as Iranian strikes continued to rain down on Gulf countries Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has demanded about seven countries send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as Iranian strikes continued to rain down on Gulf countries Monday. Forecast: Strong t-storms later today: No rain through midday today. If you don't want to be out in the rain and storms later today, get all your errands, plans, appointments done before 2 p.m. while the weather is warm and dry. WFTS

Tampa community rallies and marches for Pride after annual parade canceled over funding shortfall: V Garcia, a member of People's Pride Coalition, told Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez the event was about proving the community doesn't need corporate backing to celebrate.

V Garcia, a member of People's Pride Coalition, told Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez the event was about proving the community doesn't need corporate backing to celebrate. Pentagon identifies 6 US airmen killed in refueling plane crash in Iraq: Officials say the incident was not due to either hostile or friendly fire.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Dry through midday before some PM storms. Meteorologist Greg Dee says a large part of our area is under a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather today.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

March 16, 2026 AM WX

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A temporary tax measure allows eligible new-car buyers to deduct up to $10,000 in interest on auto loans. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing eligibility requirements carefully to ensure you claim the deduction before it expires in 2028.

Susan Solves It: Car Loan Deduction

Bolts suffer 7th loss in 10 games

Despite entering the third period tied, the Bolts fell short in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Benchmark International Arena.

Yanni Gourde and Charle-Edouard D’Astous both put points on the board for the Lightning, but the Hurricanes found the back of the net at 9:18 of the third before finishing the game with an empty-netter goal.

The Bolts will look to fix their bad luck streak when they hit the road to take on the Seattle Kraken at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pre-game coverage is on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. This is a nationally televised game. For details on how to watch, click here .

Things to Do this Monday, March 16

Watch Zootopia 1 and 2 during an outdoor movie screening on the lawn.

When: 1 p.m. Where: Armature Works Cost: Free

Pose for photos with the Easter Bunny at International Plaza and Bay Street.

When: 5 p.m. Where: The Shops at Wiregrass Cost: $19.99

Spend the day at a spring break kids camp with activities at Empower Adventures.

When: 8:30 a.m. Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay Cost: $99



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.