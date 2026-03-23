News to Know for March 23

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and Tampa Bay is slowly easing back into the week after a busy two days. If you're a fan of a team that lost in the first round of March Madness, you've likely had time to recover. However, if you're a Florida Gator fan or a Texas Tech fan, it's probably still fresh. Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll see an abundance of sunshine today, so hopefully that will help ease the sting of choosing a new team to root for during March.

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News to Know

Pilot and copilot killed in collision between jet and fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport: The pilot and copilot were killed in the collision, which crushed the nose of the aircraft, while 39 passengers and crew members were taken to area hospitals, some with serious injuries. Most have since been released from treatment, authorities said Monday.



The pilot and copilot were killed in the collision, which crushed the nose of the aircraft, while 39 passengers and crew members were taken to area hospitals, some with serious injuries. Most have since been released from treatment, authorities said Monday. The Latest: Iran threatens to lay mines and target Gulf energy as Trump’s deadline nears: Iran said it would target regional power plants and float mines in the Persian Gulf if U.S. President Donald Trump went ahead with his threat to bomb Iranian energy stations or ordered a land invasion.



WFTS

Clearwater Police use drones to keep people safe over spring break: Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton spoke with Hannah Hodges about how she operates the drone from the Clearwater Police station.



Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton spoke with Hannah Hodges about how she operates the drone from the Clearwater Police station. Motorcyclist dies in Sarasota County crash: FHP: Around 10:30 a.m., a 68-year-old Michigan woman driving a Lincoln Cosair was heading south on U.S. Route 41 (North Tamiami Trail) in the right lane, approaching Bayshore Drive



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Today's Weather Outlook

Mild start to the morning with temps in the 60s. Meteorologist Ally Blake says highs will climb into the 80s under sunny skies.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A record number of recalls in 2025 revealed widespread safety risks, especially in children’s products, highlighting the need for consumer awareness and stricter safety testing. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to research products and sellers before purchasing, check the CPSC’s weekly recall list, and never assume an item is safe just because it’s for sale.

Susan Solves It: Product Recall Surge

Bolts' road trip comes to an end

After a rough few weeks, the Bolts got back on track during their road trip by securing a win in three of the four games.

On Saturday, goals from Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cerelli and Jake Guentzel led the team to a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

The next day, the Bolts pushed back to force overtime but ultimately fell just one goal short in a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Tampa Bay will finally make its way back to Benchmark International Arena to host the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pre-game coverage is on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. This is a nationally televised game. For details on how to watch, click here .

Things to Do this Monday, March 23

Play a lively round of jukebox bingo where music meets chance for prizes and family fun.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Keel Farms Cost: Free

Zip across five thrilling lines, tackle high ropes challenges, and take in sweeping views of Tampa Bay.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay Cost: $79

Watch the daring love story of Colin and Ray unfold in the acclaimed film Pillion at Tampa Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Tampa Theatre Cost: $14



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.