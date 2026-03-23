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Motorcyclist dies in Sarasota County crash: FHP

A 62-year-old Port Charlotte man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Intersection Crash Pic.jpg
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Intersection Crash Pic.jpg
Posted

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old Port Charlotte man is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Sarasota County on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 10:30 a.m., a 68-year-old Michigan woman driving a Lincoln Cosair was heading south on U.S. Route 41 (North Tamiami Trail) in the right lane, approaching Bayshore Drive. The man was heading the same direction, operating a Harley Davidson in the left lane, according to a news release.

FHP said the woman made a left turn from the right lane, causing the Lincoln to collide with the front right of the motorcycle. The impact redirected the motorcycle to the southeast, coming to rest in the median pass-through for Bayshore Drive.

The man operating the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by Sarasota County E.M.S.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit said it continues to investigate this crash.

Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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