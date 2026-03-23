Motorcyclist dies in Sarasota County crash: FHP

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old Port Charlotte man is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Sarasota County on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 10:30 a.m., a 68-year-old Michigan woman driving a Lincoln Cosair was heading south on U.S. Route 41 (North Tamiami Trail) in the right lane, approaching Bayshore Drive. The man was heading the same direction, operating a Harley Davidson in the left lane, according to a news release.

FHP said the woman made a left turn from the right lane, causing the Lincoln to collide with the front right of the motorcycle. The impact redirected the motorcycle to the southeast, coming to rest in the median pass-through for Bayshore Drive.

The man operating the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by Sarasota County E.M.S.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit said it continues to investigate this crash.