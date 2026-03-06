News to Know for March 6

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, March 6, and another warm Florida weekend is on the way. Meteorologist Ally Blake says sunshine and summer-like temperatures will make this weekend the perfect time to get outside around Tampa Bay. Whether you’re heading to the beach, a local market, or just enjoying the weather after a long week, it’s a nice start to the weekend.

News to Know

How much is the Iran conflict costing the US? Analysts warn costs could reach between $40 billion and $100 billion, depending on how long the conflict lasts.



Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association fights bill that could make union rules stricter: Brennen Pickett is a teacher in Pinellas County Schools and told Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton that without his teachers' union, life would be very different. Rob Strasser

Hernando County teacher suffers life-threatening medical emergency: A middle school teacher told Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone they are urging others to pay attention to their own health after suffering a life-threatening medical emergency.



Federal judge blocks Gov. DeSantis' foreign terrorist label of CAIR: The governor's order targeted CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood. On Thursday, the governor's office pointed Tampa Bay 28 to a social media post from the Communications Director.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Near-record high temps today. Meteorologist Ally Blake says there's a chance of afternoon showers, but it won't be as widespread as yesterday.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Patients at hospital-owned outpatient clinics are facing unexpected facility fees, prompting calls for stronger protections and billing transparency. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises asking for a good-faith estimate before appointments to know if a facility fee will be added to your bill.

Susan Solves It: Facility Fee Bills

Bolts fall short on the road again

The Lightning's losing streak extended to four games last night in a 4-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

Despite a goal from forward Brayden Point and 26 saves from goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Jets extended their home winning streak to five games.

The Bolts will look to turn things around when they stay on the road to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

The puck drops at Scotiabank Arena at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Saturday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

"Empty Bowls" event at Clay Center of St. Petersburg will help people in need on March 14. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check out the Clay Center, where you can buy an artisan-crafted bowl for $30 and proceeds benefit Daystar Life.

'Empty Bowls' event at Clay Center of St. Petersburg will help people in need

Things to Do this Friday, March 6

Paddle along the water at sunset during Urban Kai’s happy hour event.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 310 W 7th Ave #5404, Tampa Cost: $25

Listen to live music at the Campground26 concert.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1624 E 7th Ave, Tampa Cost: $20

Taste and explore local brews on the Florida Lager Road Trip.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1403 E. 5th Ave, Tampa Cost: Free



