News to Know for May 11

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and while the calendar says we're still in spring, if you step outside this afternoon, it may feel like we're right in the middle of a typical Florida summer. Meteorologist Greg Dee says today will be hot and humid with cloudy skies, and while summer weather is usually accompanied by afternoon showers, most of us will stay dry this afternoon. If today's humidity is unpleasant, don't worry, I'm sure it won't get worse over the next few months.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Plant City community mourns quadruple murder victims, demands answers: Community members gathered at McCall Park in Plant City on Mother's Day to honor the lives of two mothers and two children shot and killed one week ago, as frustration grows over the lack of information from the Plant City Police Department.



Community members gathered at McCall Park in Plant City on Mother's Day to honor the lives of two mothers and two children shot and killed one week ago, as frustration grows over the lack of information from the Plant City Police Department. 2 passengers test positive for hantavirus as a third shows symptoms after cruise ship evacuation: A French woman and an American tested positive for the hantavirus, as nations around the world scrambled Monday to repatriate passengers from a cruise ship hit by a deadly outbreak and quarantine or isolate them. WFTS

Tampa Bay locals react to Hillsborough County emergency burn ban now after another extension: Hillsborough County officials extended their emergency burn ban for a 17th consecutive week last week as drought conditions continue to dry up ponds, kill grass, and raise fire concerns ahead of the summer holidays.

Hillsborough County officials extended their emergency burn ban for a 17th consecutive week last week as drought conditions continue to dry up ponds, kill grass, and raise fire concerns ahead of the summer holidays. Iran responds to US ceasefire proposal as drones target Gulf nations

Tampa police officer arrested for DUI, relieved of duty: An off-duty probationary Tampa police officer was arrested late Saturday night on a charge of driving under the influence, according to the Tampa Police Department.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Starting off the week with high humidity. Meteorologist Greg Dee says even though we'll see cloudy skies most of the day, rain chances remain low.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 11, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A scam called ghost tapping uses tap-to-pay technology to make small, unauthorized charges in crowded places. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises running regular antivirus and malware scans, never interacting with unexpected pop-ups, double-checking website URLs, and keeping your software up to date.

Susan Solves It: Ghost Tapping

Things to Do this Monday, May 11