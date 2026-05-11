Forecast: Lots of clouds today, but not much rain

Mostly cloudy skies return today.

We're starting off the week very warm and humid around Central Florida. Temperatures this morning are in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity is high too, making it feel a lot more like summer.

Cloudy skies overhead will be common throughout the day. Despite the clouds, widespread rain is unlikely, as most of these are high- and mid-level clouds, which do not usually produce rain. A few pop-up showers are possible this afternoon, but most of these will be well east of I-75.

A weak storm system will pass by tomorrow. Some of the models even indicate this system may bring us a high chance of scattered rain and storms during the day. Some of the storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The severe weather threat will be very low.

Drier weather will return by the end of the week and into the weekend. With less rain and more run, temperatures are likely to get back up into the low 90s again.

Have a great Monday!