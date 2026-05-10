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Tampa police officer arrested for DUI, relieved of duty: TPD

The officer had yet to complete probationary training, TPD said.
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TAMPA, Fla. — An off-duty probationary Tampa police officer was arrested late Saturday night on a charge of driving under the influence, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

Officer Kevin Casazza was stopped just before midnight along Interstate 275 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a news release.

"This incident is deeply disappointing," Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "Every employee, on or off duty, is expected to hold themselves to the highest standards. That also includes our officers abiding by the same laws they swore to uphold."

Casazza, who was hired in 2025 and had not yet completed probationary training, was immediately relieved of duty due to the criminal investigation, TPD said.

The department said it will conduct an internal investigation into the incident.

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