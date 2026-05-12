News to Know for May 12

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and there's a pretty good chance that at least some of us in the Tampa Bay area will get some rain today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says scattered rain is likely today, and the rain chances will rise as we head into the afternoon. With high humidity and afternoon showers, does it feel like summer yet? Unfortunately, I'm here to remind you we still have a good way to go until spring ends and this forecast becomes the norm.

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News to Know

USF expert says hantavirus cruise outbreak shouldn’t alarm Florida travelers: Dr. Sten Vermund, dean of the University of South Florida College of Public Health, says there’s currently no reason for Florida cruise passengers to panic.



Dr. Sten Vermund, dean of the University of South Florida College of Public Health, says there’s currently no reason for Florida cruise passengers to panic. Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein will testify publicly on Tuesday: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee will be in Florida on Tuesday to hold a hearing with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Matt Rourke/AP A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Travel experts share tips to help travelers get their money back from Spirit Airlines tickets: When Spirit Airlines announced it was closing earlier this month, it shocked thousands of travelers. Some were even left stranded.



When Spirit Airlines announced it was closing earlier this month, it shocked thousands of travelers. Some were even left stranded. Crews respond to residential fire in Venice, citizens advised to avoid the area: The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said deputies were assisting the Sarasota County Fire Department with a residential structure fire in the 800 block of Brentwood Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Look for cloudy skies and mild temps this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says rain chances rise as we go into the afternoon and evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 12, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Used car prices have hit their highest level since 2023 due to tight supply and growing demand. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises shoppers to be flexible, expand their search, and act quickly when they find a good deal.

Susan Solves It: Used Car Costs

Things to Do this Tuesday, May 12