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Forecast: Scattered rain likely later today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sct'd PM rain. Highs near 90.
May 12, 2026 WX AM
Forecast: Scattered rain likely later today
Posted
and last updated

Some will get rain today.

Look for cloudy skies and mild temperatures across the region this morning. Rain will not impact the morning commute. Rain chances increase as we go into the afternoon and evening. There will be a chance of rain moving in along the coast from the Gulf. There will also be a chance for some pop-up downpours and storms east of I-75 this afternoon. These will move toward the I-95 corridor as we go toward the evening.

The system lingers tomorrow, with a few pop-up showers possible during the day, though overall coverage will be much lower. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the 80s.

Dry and hot weather returns for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 90s.

Over the weekend, the winds will turn from the east to the west. This will keep the sea breeze closer to the coast and will increase the chance of PM rain along the beaches. Sunday's rain chances will be higher than Saturday's. These coastal rain chances will last into next week as well.

Have a great Tuesday!

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