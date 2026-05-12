Crews respond to residential fire in Venice, citizens advised to avoid the area: SCSO

VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said crews were working a residential fire in Venice and advised citizens to avoid the area on Tuesday morning.
SCSO said deputies were assisting the Sarasota County Fire Department with a residential structure fire in the 800 block of Brentwood Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on May 12.
The flash report advised citizens to avoid the area.
The report said anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941.366.TIPS.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
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