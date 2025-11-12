News to Know for Nov. 12

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It’s Wednesday, and after a day that reminded us the winter cold can still find its way to Florida, temperatures are finally inching back to normal. We’ll be back in the high 70s this afternoon, so even though the thought of doing anything outside these past few days has been pretty unthinkable, by Thursday it’ll finally feel like Florida again, so start brainstorming those outdoor weekend plans

News to Know

Senate passes bill that would reopen government, setting up a vote in the House: With its passage in the Senate, the legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has said the chamber could reconvene as soon as Wednesday of this week to vote.

Trump-backed Byron Donalds faces growing field in 2026 Florida governor's race: Florida's 2026 Republican race for governor is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in years.

Tampa Bay 28 (WFTS-TV) Army Veterans Travis Horn (LEFT) and Matthew Hall (RIGHT) during their enlistments.

Tampa veterans fight to save historic VFW Post 4321: Army veterans Travis Horn and Matthew Hall won't tell you they are heroes. These stoic men served in combat overseas and now dedicate their lives to helping fellow soldiers.



The potential jump in prices has many Americans nervous about affording health care: A vast majority of the 24 million Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act marketplace receive subsidies that make their health care cheaper. Now those subsidies might not be renewed.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a frosty start to the day before temperatures start to warm back up this afternoon. We'll see highs back in the 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Firefighters in Tampa Bay are warning that e-bikes and e-scooters powered by lithium-ion batteries pose a serious fire risk if damaged or improperly charged, urging owners to take safety precautions. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buying e-bikes approved by a nationally recognized testing lab, avoiding overcharging, keeping chargers away from combustible materials, and repairing damaged batteries immediately.

Bolts at Benchmark

The Tampa Bay Lightning stay on home ice tonight as they host the New York Rangers at Benchmark International Arena. After edging out the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Saturday, the Bolts are riding a hot streak with seven wins in their last eight games.

The Lightning will likely be shorthanded with defenseman Ryan McDonagh expected to miss multiple games after taking a puck to his left leg during Saturday's win.

Despite McDonagh's injury, the Bolts are expected to keep the momentum going in front of the home crowd when the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Things to Do this Wednesday, Nov. 12

Create your own colorful masterpiece as you paint a stunning sunset over the mountains.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa Cost: $20

Cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning as they take on the New York Rangers in an exciting hockey matchup.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $54

Share ideas and innovations with fellow creators at the Tampa Bay Inventors Council meetup.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



