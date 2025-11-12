Lightning aim for fifth straight win on home ice

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay will aim for its fifth straight win on home ice when the New York Rangers visit Tampa on Wednesday.

The Lightning will likely be shorthanded with defenseman Ryan McDonagh expected to miss multiple games after taking a puck to his left leg during Saturday’s win over the Capitals.

Rookie center Dominic James is expected to miss the Rangers game after he was hit in the face with a puck Saturday.

New York Rangers (8-7-2, 18 pts)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (8-5-2, 18 pts)

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Fla.