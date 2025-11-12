Forecast: Frosty start, warmer afternoon

After a frosty start for some today, the warm-up begins this afternoon. Temperatures will warm through the 60s and into the low 70s south of Pasco County today, with upper 60s more common farther north. We'll see sunny skies.

Thursday, the warming trend continues. We'll see morning temperatures above freezing for everyone, with some even starting in the 50s. Thursday afternoon looks sunny and warm with highs in the mid-70s.

By Friday, highs will reach into the upper 70s and it's very likely that the weekend we'll see highs near 80 degrees.

No rain is expected over the next 7 days.

TROPICS: No development is expected over the next 7 days.