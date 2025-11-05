News to Know for Nov. 5

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and tonight’s sky will feature the closest supermoon of the year, making the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter than usual. A supermoon occurs when a full moon aligns with the point in its orbit closest to Earth. No telescope is needed; if the skies stay clear, you’ll get a great view, even if the size difference is hard to spot with the naked eye.

News to Know

Government shutdown becomes longest in U.S. history: The government shutdown has entered its 36th day, breaking the record as the longest ever.

The government shutdown has entered its 36th day, breaking the record as the longest ever. Democrats pick up big wins in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City: Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears to become the first female governor of Virginia. Her victory flips the governorship from Republican to Democrat. WFTS

Florida lawmakers advance bill to let parents sue over miscarriage, stillbirth: One of the most contentious proposals of the 2026 legislative session has cleared its first Senate hurdle by the slimmest of margins.

One of the most contentious proposals of the 2026 legislative session has cleared its first Senate hurdle by the slimmest of margins. Organizations hold meetings to get public input on future of Historic Gas Plant District: The future of the Historic Gas Plant District in St. Pete is back in limbo as we wait to learn the future of the Tampa Bay Rays again



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures in the 60s. We'll see sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 80s, a light breeze and comfortable humidity levels.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Nov 5 2025 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A federal mandate requiring backup cameras in new cars has led to a sharp drop in severe child injuries and deaths from reversing accidents, though experts say more should be done to address older vehicles without cameras. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises parents to stay vigilant when children are near vehicles and consider adding backup cameras to older cars to enhance safety.

Susan Solves It: Backup Camera Safety

Bolts' winning streak cut short

The Bolts came out strong last night, with Nikita Kucherov putting Tampa Bay on the board late in the first period. But despite the early lead, the Lightning’s five-game win streak came to an end with a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Brayden Point added a goal, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to keep the game tight.

The Bolts (6-5-2) will look to bounce back Saturday when they return home after a week on the road to take on the Washington Capitals (6-5-1) at Benchmark International Arena.

Daly Discoveries

Bacon Street Diner brings local mom-and-pop cuisine to Countryside Mall in Clearwater. Bacon Street Diner is open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Bacon Street Diner brings local mom-and-pop cuisine to Countryside Mall in Clearwater

Things to Do this Wednesday, Nov. 5

Enjoy a cozy night of smooth downtempo, instrumental hip-hop, and deep house tunes spun exclusively on vinyl at Punch Room.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 500 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $50

Experience the magic of Shakespeare’s whimsical comedy brought to life on stage by ThinkTank Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 13009 Community Campus Dr, Tampa Cost: $30

Relax with colorful fabrics and creative projects while learning or improving your sewing skills at Sew Chill.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.