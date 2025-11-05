Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Sunny and warm weather returns

Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s.
Tampa Bay 28 Weather Nov 5 2025 AM
Expect mostly clear skies this morning. A couple of areas of patchy fog are possible. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s.

Skies will remain sunny throughout today. That, combined with a NE breeze, will push temperatures into the low and mid-80s this afternoon. Humidity levels will remain comfortable.

Enjoy the sunshine today because although warm weather will return on Thursday, so will clouds. Mostly cloudy skies on Thursday will keep highs in the low 80s. A quick shower is possible too, but the rain chance is 10% or less.

Friday and Saturday look warm and partly sunny.

On Sunday, look for a chance of a few showers, though it does not look like a washout.

A cold front will move through on Monday, bringing the coldest weather since last winter to the area. Highs will be in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday morning some locations may dip into the upper 30s.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.

