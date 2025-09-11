News to Know for Sept. 11

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

On this day, we remember the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. At 8:46 a.m., the first plane struck the World Trade Center, marking the beginning of a coordinated attack in which hijackers seized four jetliners, targeting New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field in western Pennsylvania. Twenty-four years later, the Tampa Bay-area will honor the victims, first responders, and families with vigils, a memorial stair climb at the Tampa Bay Rowdies stadium, and other community events.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we're getting a bit of a break from heat and humidity this morning. There is a nice north breeze and the dew points have dropped to the low 70s in most places, with a few locations even reporting upper 60s. That's making temperatures in the 70s feel a lot more comfortable.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, September 11, 2025

A Highway Loss Data Institute report found the Camaro ZL1 is stolen at far higher rates than most cars, pickups rank high on the list and electric/hybrid models are least targeted. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises using physical locks or aftermarket immobilizers, applying manufacturer security patches, adding a GPS tracker, and parking in well-lit, monitored areas.

Susan Solves It: Car Theft Risk

  • Sway through Fleetwood Mac classics at a candlelit tribute concert that transforms the room into an intimate, nostalgic listening experience.
    • When: 2:30 p.m.
    • Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: $52
  • Learn classic line-dance steps, laugh with friends and cut loose under the stars at a lively backyard line-dancing party.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
    • Cost: Free
  • Stretch, strengthen and breathe during an energizing outdoor Pilates session in the park that tones your core and refreshes your mind.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

