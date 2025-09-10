Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lights will shine from the 9/11 memorial at Curlew Hills beginning Wednesday night

Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens
PALM HARBOR, Fla — Lights will shine from the 9/11 memorial in Pinellas County beginning tonight.

Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens said it will project two beams of light from the 9/11 memorial in Palm Harbor.

The light will shine from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11.

Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens

Curlew Hills said the lights are a likeness to the two beams of light which shined in New York immediately following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2021.

Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens lights from the air

Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens is located at 1750 Curlew Road.

On Thursday, Curlew Hills will also hold a memorial service to honor the September 11 attacks. The service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday and will be streamed on the Curlew Hills' Facebook page.

