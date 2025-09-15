News to Know for Sept. 15

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're coming off a weekend of picture-perfect weather. Maybe you made it to the beach, browsed a local market or enjoyed a meal outdoors. If not, don't worry, today's shaping up to be another great day to get outside. Just make sure you're back in front of a TV by 7 p.m., when the Tampa Bay Bucs take on the Houston Texans.

News to Know

Family seeks justice after young father shot and killed with baby daughter in back seat: Tyrone Howard was on his way to a family birthday celebration when he was fatally shot. His baby girl was found alive in the back seat.

The victim, a 42-year-old Webster man, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on U.S. 301.

'Don’t be a Florida Man — I’ve already done it': Community rallies behind lightning strike survivor: Travis Kurtz is counting his lucky stars, with a new outlook on life, after surviving a rare act of Mother Nature.

Currently, firefighters cannot work or live at the fire station. They are only utilizing the bay.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect lots of sunshine today with highs nearing 90 in the afternoon. Though most will stay dry today, there is a 10% chance of a PM shower south of I-4 this afternoon and evening.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Federal agencies are warning travelers and shoppers to avoid public USB charging ports due to the risk of hackers installing malware or stealing data. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises bringing your own AC adapter, using a portable power bank, or investing in a low-cost data-blocking USB adapter to protect your personal information from potential hackers.

Daly Discoveries

At Tampa's Heads & Tails, women are top buyers -- and makers -- of Bucs merchandise. Over past few years, the retailer has seen women account for 66 percent of sales.

Things to Do this Monday, Sept. 15

Practice balance, strength, and flexibility while learning fun partner skills in a supportive Acro Yoga class at The Body Electric Studio in St. Pete.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 3015 7th St N, St. Pete Cost: $20

Power through a high-intensity, full-body workout with bodyweight exercises and dynamic movements at HIIT in the Park at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Test your luck and music knowledge in a lively game of Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms in Plant City.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



