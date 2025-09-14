Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in Hernando crash after car turns into his path: FHP

fatal fhp 1.jpg
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
A Webster motorcyclist was killed in a Hernando County crash on Sept. 13 after a vehicle turned into his path, authorities said.
fatal fhp 1.jpg
fatal fhp 2.jpg
fatal fhp 3.jpg
fatal fhp 4.jpg
Posted

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Webster motorcyclist was killed in a Hernando County crash on Sept. 13 after a vehicle turned into his path, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Kia Sorento, driven by a 66-year-old Dade City man, was traveling northbound on US Highway 301 at about 7:04 p.m.

At the same time, a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 44-year-old Ridge Manor woman, was traveling northbound on U.S. 301 and was stopped behind the Sorento, both in a left turn lane leading to Whispering Oaks Boulevard. 

The victim, a 42-year-old Webster man, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on U.S. 301. As he was approaching Whispering Oaks Boulevard, the Sorento turned left into his path, the FHP report stated.

The motorcyclist hit the Sorento and was ejected and then collided with the Jeep, troopers said. 

The motorcyclist died at the scene. 

The other two drivers were not injured.

After a tip from a concerned homeowner near Lake Kissimmee, the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team is pulling back the curtain on Florida’s multi-million dollar gator trade—the farms, the hunts, the designer handbags—a system where even the state takes part in the cut.

'It’s not just bad luck': Woman blames overpopulation for fatal alligator attack in Lake Kissimmee

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.