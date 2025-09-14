Motorcyclist killed in Hernando crash after car turns into his path: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Webster motorcyclist was killed in a Hernando County crash on Sept. 13 after a vehicle turned into his path, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Kia Sorento, driven by a 66-year-old Dade City man, was traveling northbound on US Highway 301 at about 7:04 p.m.

At the same time, a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 44-year-old Ridge Manor woman, was traveling northbound on U.S. 301 and was stopped behind the Sorento, both in a left turn lane leading to Whispering Oaks Boulevard.

The victim, a 42-year-old Webster man, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on U.S. 301. As he was approaching Whispering Oaks Boulevard, the Sorento turned left into his path, the FHP report stated.

The motorcyclist hit the Sorento and was ejected and then collided with the Jeep, troopers said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The other two drivers were not injured.