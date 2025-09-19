News to Know for Sept. 19

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

When it comes to Hispanic Heritage Month, there is one Ybor City restaurant that’s been celebrating the culture on a nightly basis for almost a century: the Columbia. The tradition of Flamenco dancing at the Columbia Restaurant is almost as old as the restaurant itself, dating back to the 1930s.

News to Know

Can you get the COVID vaccine in FL?: Apparently, you can, but it’s complicated. On Friday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations will vote on who can receive the COVID vaccine and if insurance will pay for it. The COVID-19 vaccine is the only agenda item for advisory council to discuss on Friday with a final vote expected in the afternoon.

Apparently, you can, but it’s complicated. On Friday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations will vote on who can receive the COVID vaccine and if insurance will pay for it. The COVID-19 vaccine is the only agenda item for advisory council to discuss on Friday with a final vote expected in the afternoon. Patient appeals to lawmakers to increase FL malpractice insurance requirement: A Hillsborough County woman who was injured during surgery reached out to us after she found out the hard way her doctor didn’t have adequate coverage for malpractice insurance.

WFTS

MOSI offers students with cognitive disabilities job skills training: This school year Focus Academy and MOSI teamed up to offer students with cognitive disabilities real-life work experience throughout the museum.

This school year Focus Academy and MOSI teamed up to offer students with cognitive disabilities real-life work experience throughout the museum. Petition calls on Polk school district to address student violence: A Polk County teacher is sounding the alarm about student violence, and hundreds of educators are joining the call for action.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Jason Adams says to expect temps to start 70s and move into the lower 90s. Low chances of rain will keep things on the warmer side, but lower humidity will help us stay out of the triple digits. Rain chances remain low through the weekend, with inland areas seeing the highest chances at around 20 percent.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Jason Adams:

Florida's Most Accurate Weather Forecast with Jason Adams | Friday, September 19

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Stella's in Gulfport expands on Beach Boulevard

Stella's in Gulfport expands on Beach Boulevard to much more than brunch. Stella's Divine Wine & Gourmet and Stella's Sundries offer a full shopping experience.

Stella's in Gulfport expands on Beach Boulevard to much more than brunch

Things to Do this Friday, Sept. 19

USF Hockey Club Opener: USF Bulls Hockey Club kicks off 2025-26 season

When: 7 p.m. Where: 31743 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Wesley Chapel Cost: Free

Farm Night Market: Nighttime market at Bearss Groves Farm featuring glass blowing, food trucks and live music

When: 6 p.m. Where: 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd., Tampa Cost: Free

Bill Bellamy Show

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1600 E. 8th Ave. C-112, Tampa Cost: $40



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.