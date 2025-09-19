MOSI offers students with cognitive disabilities job skills training

TAMPA, Fla. — Most museums host field trips, but you could say the Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa is hosting life-changing opportunities. Throughout the school year, they’ll be teaching a special group of students with cognitive disabilities what it’s like to actually work at a museum.

From greeting guests to explaining exhibits and offering directions, Focus Academy students are learning firsthand what it means to be a MOSI employee, from MOSI employees themselves.

“We are a charter school in Temple Terrace serving students with significant cognitive disabilities,” said Head of Schools Elisabeth Radka.

MOSI says they are proud to be a voice in the community, providing these young adults with opportunities to apply what they learn in school to the workforce.

“For these students to be able to come in and interact with our guests on a regular basis, see the inner workings of an institution like this, there is just not a lot of places where you can do it,” said CEO John Graydon Smith.

The program runs once a week throughout the school year, as students rotate between various stations. Student Victor Chacon spent the morning easing guests onto the famous Bed of Nails.

“Feels like you have spikes all over your back,” explained Victor.

“It’s nice when we have community partners who see that they are capable and they can do it and give them an opportunity to shine,” said Radka.

She said it’s also a huge boost to their self-esteem and confidence.

“We have a motto at school that, 'everything a student can do for themselves, they must do for themselves,' so they get to actually apply that in this space,” said Radka.

They say this program could even lead to future employment.

“Ultimately, our goal is always to help our students gain the skills to be independent and to be able to be effective employees out in the community and to be contributing members in our society,” said Radka.

“I could tell you just my experience interacting with them on a weekly basis has been fantastic, they are excited to be here, and they are great to have around,” said Smith.

The students also appreciate and understand that they have friends in the community rooting for them to succeed.

“I would say very thankful for this job and thanks to MOSI giving us an opportunity like this,” said Victor.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.