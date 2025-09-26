News to Know for Sept. 26

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
It's Friday, which means we've nearly made it through the week. To celebrate, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew hit the road to explore Safety Harbor for our biweekly community show. Tucked along the west shore of Tampa Bay, Safety Harbor is a straight shot from downtown Tampa about a 30-minute drive across the County Campbell Causeway. With a population of just under 20,000, it’s small, cozy, and community proud.
News to Know
- FL Gov., Surgeon General don't answer 'silly' question over vaccination plans: At a recent press conference in Tampa, the governor and the state’s top doctor dodged the question about whether their children get vaccinated. Surgeon General Ladapo called the inquiry “silly.”
- Davis Islands sailing program still recovering one year after Hurricane Helene: 12 months after Hurricane Helene devastated the Tampa Bay area, the Davis Islands Youth Sailing Foundation is still working to rebuild from the storm's destruction.
- Safety Harbor couple heats up Main Street with Spice of the Harbor: During the pandemic, many small, independent businesses were forced to shut down, but in Safety Harbor, one husband-and-wife team decided to actually open one up.
- Florida father participates in experimental Glioblastoma treatment at Moffitt: When a Florida father and grandfather was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, he was told by doctors he had anywhere from five to 18 months to live. Then, he learned about a clinical trial at Moffitt Cancer Center for patients exactly like him.
WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Jason Adams says to expect a 30% chance of rain today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Saturday's rain chance is up to 60% earlier in the day along the coast with afternoon rains inland.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Jason Adams:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Things to Do this Friday, Sept. 26
- Tacarra Williams at the Funny Bone
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 1600 East 8th Av, C-112, Tampa
- Cost: $27
- NHL Preseason: Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
- Cost: $12
- DIY Perfume Making Class
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 7402 North 56th Street #480 Building 400, Tampa
- Cost: $62
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.