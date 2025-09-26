Safety Harbor couple heats up Main Street with Spice of the Harbor

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — During the pandemic, many small, independent businesses were forced to shut down, but in Safety Harbor, one husband-and-wife team decided to actually open one up.

“We lost our jobs after 20 years due to Covid, and we just moved to Safety Harbor, and we were like, ‘Let’s do something new, let's create something in the community that they don’t have,’” said Todd Anderson.

So, Todd and his wife Heather decided to turn a hobby into a business, opening Spice of the Harbor on Main Street.

“We’ve always been known for growing peppers, making hot sauces, having fun with stuff at home,” said Todd.

Inside the store, there are more than 1,500 items for sale, ranging from marinades to rubs to dressings.

“It was like her picking her favorite football team, ‘by the colors,’” joked Todd.

However, in reality, the Andersons are very serious about making sure they have a wide variety for every type of taste bud.

“We like local, but we also like to curate from all around the world, anywhere from Australia, New Zealand, Africa, India,” said Todd.

Spice of the Harbor’s specialty will always be hot sauce. They even have a danger zone.

“This is the hottest thing you can have in the world,” said Todd, pointing to a sauce on the top of the rack.

While out front, they started their own garden full of herbs.

“Because they are fun to eat and fun to give away to customers,” said Todd.

New this year, the Andersons are selling their own recipe, Todd’s Twist.

“It’s got Rosemary, it’s got mustard seed, it’s got garlic, onion powder,” said Todd.

The Andersons say they wouldn’t be able to celebrate all their success without a loyal local customer base that has welcomed them with open arms.

“I really do enjoy the community, the community that we live in and work in,” said Heather.

One of those loyal customers is a neighboring restaurant, The Screaming Jalapeno.

“I think we all believe the more we work together it really helps increase each others business,” said employee James Michael.

The Andersons said they are looking forward to keeping Main Street “spicy” for years to come in Safety Harbor.



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it's people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them.

