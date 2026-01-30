News to Know Jan. 30

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
News to Know
- Invasion route modified for Gasparilla due to expected choppy waters: Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla: Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla said Jose Gasparilla II will sail from Port Tampa Bay to the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday.
Missing Child Alert issued for teen last seen in Melbourne: FDLE: FDLE said 16-year-old Hyatt Saylor was last seen in the area of the 2200 block of Trava Lane in Melbourne.
- Father of Hillsborough deputy killed in murder-suicide files lawsuit against sheriff: While investigative reporter Kylie Mcgivern was sitting down with Bruce Bieber, he pulled out a printed image from his security camera, showing three law enforcement officers standing at his front door.
- ICE in America: Examining immigration enforcement in Minnesota and its impact: ICE's immigration activities have caused widespread disruption in Minneapolis communities, in local schools, and now threaten to force a partial shutdown of the federal government.
Today's Weather Outlook
Beautiful weather today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says this weekend's weather is "going to be wild."
Raddysh, Gourde and Kucherov help surging Lightning beat Jets 4-1
Darren Raddysh and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and two assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
Things to Do this Friday
- Pirates of the Caribbean 1 and 2 viewing: Get in the Gasparilla spirit with Pirates of the Caribbean 1 + 2 showing on the South Lawn
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 1910 north Ola Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Bert Kreischer - Permission to Party 2025 tour
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Benchmark International Arena
- Cost: Tickets start at $55
- Gasparilla kickoff fundraiser: Gasparilla season is here, and the Krewe of St. Florian is kicking it off the right way! Join us for our Gasparilla Kickoff Party & Fundraiser and help support our mission of serving Tampa Bay families and charities in need.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 720 E. Zack Street, Tampa
- Cost: $35
