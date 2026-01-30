News to Know Jan. 30

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It's Friday, which means we've nearly made it through the week. To celebrate, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew hit the road to explore Dade City this morning as part of our biweekly community show. During our visit, we tried out local restaurants, learned about the history and checked out the local art scene. We love connecting with all different communities in Tampa Bay, and who knows, maybe we'll come to your neighborhood next.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Invasion route modified for Gasparilla due to expected choppy waters: Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla: Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla said Jose Gasparilla II will sail from Port Tampa Bay to the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla said Jose Gasparilla II will sail from Port Tampa Bay to the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Missing Child Alert issued for teen last seen in Melbourne: FDLE: FDLE said 16-year-old Hyatt Saylor was last seen in the area of the 2200 block of Trava Lane in Melbourne. WFTS

Father of Hillsborough deputy killed in murder-suicide files lawsuit against sheriff: While investigative reporter Kylie Mcgivern was sitting down with Bruce Bieber, he pulled out a printed image from his security camera, showing three law enforcement officers standing at his front door.

While investigative reporter Kylie Mcgivern was sitting down with Bruce Bieber, he pulled out a printed image from his security camera, showing three law enforcement officers standing at his front door. ICE in America: Examining immigration enforcement in Minnesota and its impact: ICE's immigration activities have caused widespread disruption in Minneapolis communities, in local schools, and now threaten to force a partial shutdown of the federal government.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Beautiful weather today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says this weekend's weather is "going to be wild."

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Jan 30, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Raddysh, Gourde and Kucherov help surging Lightning beat Jets 4-1

Darren Raddysh and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and two assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Read full recap here

Chris O'Meara/AP Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh (43, second from left) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates, including center Zemgus Girgensons (28), center Yanni Gourde (37) and defenseman J.J. Moser (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Things to Do this Friday

Pirates of the Caribbean 1 and 2 viewing: Get in the Gasparilla spirit with Pirates of the Caribbean 1 + 2 showing on the South Lawn

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 north Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Bert Kreischer - Permission to Party 2025 tour

When: 7 p.m. Where: Benchmark International Arena Cost: Tickets start at $55

Gasparilla kickoff fundraiser: Gasparilla season is here, and the Krewe of St. Florian is kicking it off the right way! Join us for our Gasparilla Kickoff Party & Fundraiser and help support our mission of serving Tampa Bay families and charities in need.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 720 E. Zack Street, Tampa Cost: $35



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.