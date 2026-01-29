Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jose Gasparilla II will sail despite rough waters forecast for Gasparilla: Ye Mystic Krew of Gasparilla

Gasparilla Invasion 2024
TAMPA, Fla. — Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla said Jose Gasparilla II will sail from Port Tampa Bay to the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday despite the expected cold forecast.

The Krewe’s marine experts advise captains of local vessels to closely monitor weather conditions and exercise sound judgment when boating on Saturday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips is forecasting very rough waters in Tampa with 40 KT gusts.

Gasparilla Forecast

