For Tampa's Hispanic Man and Woman of the Year, it's all about legacy

TAMPA, Fla. — As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage month, Tampa Bay 28 is focused on celebrating the people and traditions that make this community unique.

For nearly 40 years Tampa Hispanic Heritage Incorporated has selected two Tampa Bay leaders as Hispanic Man and Woman of the Year. Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley spoke with this year’s honorees.

For Amy Ruiz and Jason Fernandez, the title of Hispanic Man and Woman of the Year all comes down to one word: legacy.

For Jason, an entrepreneur and owner of Bernini in Ybor City, that legacy runs four generations deep. His grandparents came to Tampa as immigrants and built a life that helped shape the community he calls home.

“I am certain that in their wildest imaginations while they were working in the cigar factories, while they were working in Ybor City for Anheuser-Busch, they didn't imagine that one day I would be sitting in front of a camera talking about their legacy," said Jason.

“I take so much pride in bringing life back to the buildings in Ybor City,” he added.

For Amy, an attorney who's made advocating for others a big part of her work, it's about being a voice for the voiceless, particularly immigrants who might be afraid to ask for help.

“So many of them don't even think they have any rights at all, and that's the beautiful thing about our Constitution is there are certain rights that everyone shares, whether they're citizens or not," she said. "So, I do take my time educating them and letting them know: don't be afraid. You know, you still have rights."

She said advocacy isn’t just about speaking up; it’s also about reaching back.

“As a Hispanic woman, you know, don't close the door behind you. Open it wider and reach back and lift some people up and bring them along with you,” Amy said.

It’s a common thread between these two using their success to help someone else find theirs. And as they look towards the next generation, their message is simple.

“Never give up, and it's much easier said than done. But never give up,” Amy said.

“Agreed. Never quit. Push, push," Jason added. "You are going to get knocked down. The ones who win are the ones who get back up. Take it on the chin and keep moving forward. Keep moving forward and never quit.”

Jason and Amy both said education is key to success.

The 2026 Hispanic Man and Woman of the Year Gala is Oct. 24 at the Hilton Tampa Downtown. The money raised helps fund college scholarships for Hispanic students across the Tampa Bay area.