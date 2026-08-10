BRADENTON, Fla. — Two Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded last month by a man with a documented history of domestic violence — a history that included a prior choking incident involving the same victim, court records obtained by the I-Team show.

Christopher Dmuchowski shot both deputies seconds after they arrived at a Ruskin apartment on July 16 to investigate a domestic violence complaint.

Watch report from Tampa Bay 28 I-Team reporter Adam Walser

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

A responding deputy shot and killed Dmuchowski during the confrontation.

Both wounded deputies survived.

HCSO

The case that brought deputies to the apartment

Sheriff Chad Chronister said a woman went to the HCSO station in the Ruskin Community and told deputies she had escaped after being held against her will for hours.

"Her ex-boyfriend arrives at her house, zip ties her legs, takes a sock, places it in her mouth," Chronister said.

WFTS

Body camera video captured the moments after the shooting.

"I'm hit, I'm hit. I'm in my car. I got hit in the neck," Deputy Colton Daniels said over the radio.

"Hey. Get us an ambulance. Get an ambulance," a responding deputy said, as he rushed to fellow deputy Sopharmony Muon, who was shot in the face and hand.

Domestic violence calls are widely recognized by law enforcement as among the most volatile, unpredictable, and dangerous situations officers face.

Prior arrest, prior victim — same pattern

Records uncovered by the I-Team show law enforcement had dealt with Dmuchowski before.

Two years earlier, Bradenton police responded after Dmuchowski's former girlfriend — the same woman involved in the July incident — reported he entered her apartment and choked her unconscious.

Body camera video obtained by the I-Team shows Dmuchowski was uncooperative with officers from the start.

Bradenton Police Department Bradenton Police body camera footage shows Christopher Dmuchowski being questioned by officers in 2024 after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend. The same woman reported he choked her again in June and July of 2026

"We're trying to figure out what's going on here. We got called here. When we got here, she's screaming, making allegations against you," an officer said.

"Mhm huh," Dmuchowski responded. "I don't need to answer your questions, do I?" Dmuchowski said.

"Yes, we need to figure out what's going on," the officer said.

"Am I being detained?" Dmuchowski asked.

"Yeah, you are," the officer responded.

Because she is a domestic violence victim, the victim in both incidents is not being identified, and her face and voice are not being shown or used.

According to a police report, she said Dmuchowski broke into her apartment late that night in 2024 and "put his arm around her neck, causing her to lose consciousness."

A neighbor reportedly heard screaming and called 911.

As officers questioned the victim outside, Dmuchowski sat with his legs crossed on the floor, still refusing to answer questions.

"To be honest with you I'm being like chill as [expletive]. I'm pretty sure you've had harder people to deal with besides me. I don't want to answer questions," Dmuchowski said.

When he was searched, officers found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in his pocket.

He was arrested on multiple felony charges.

After being read his rights, Dmuchowski asked to say goodbye — not to police, but to his former girlfriend's dog.

"That dog, that's like my son, and I just want to say goodbye to him. And go to jail," Dmuchowski said.

Dmuchowski was charged with felony first-degree burglary with assault or battery, punishable by up to life in prison.

In the back of the patrol car, he flew into a rage and began shouting expletives.

Days after his arrest, his own court-appointed attorney filed papers questioning whether Dmuchowski was competent to stand trial.

A psychiatrist later found him competent to proceed.

Court records show Dmuchowski never went to prison, ultimately pleading to reduced drug charges and serving only 9 months in the county jail.

A dismissed protection order — and a deadly outcome

744 days — more than two years after the Bradenton incident — records show the same victim sought a domestic violence protection order against Dmuchowski after moving to a new apartment in Hillsborough County.

She applied for the order on June 5, but records show she missed a court hearing on June 15.

Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts

The judge dismissed the case because she wasn't present.

In her petition, the victim wrote, "he came from behind and choked me," describing Dmuchowski as "toxic" and "dangerous," and asking the court to "please help me."

Court paperwork shows the victim advised that Dmuchowski "has no guns" since he is a "convicted felon."

Less than a month later, he showed up and held her hostage with a gun.

The escalating acts of domestic violence ultimately left two deputies injured and the suspect dead.

If you or someone you know is in a situation of domestic violence, call The Spring of Tampa Bay's 24/7 crisis hotline at (813) 247-SAFE (7233).



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Adam Walser has spent more than a decade fighting for what’s right in Tampa Bay as part of the I-Team. He’s helped expose flaws in Florida’s eldercare system and held leaders accountable for questionable HOA practices. Reach out to Adam with any issue you think he needs to investigate.

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. Adam Walser has spent more than a decade fighting for what’s right in Tampa Bay as part of the I-Team. He’s helped expose flaws in Florida’s eldercare system and held leaders accountable for questionable HOA practices. Reach out to Adam with any issue you think he needs to investigate.