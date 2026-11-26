RIDGE MANOR, Fla. — Christmas tree buying season is here — and your wallet may catch a break this year.

From $48 Florida pines to $595 fancy firs, Tampa Bay has a tree for every budget.

Industry experts say that despite rising shipping and labor costs, there's good news for your wallet.

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Christmas tree prices offer holiday shoppers a break in 2026

A family tradition takes root at the tree farm

For some shoppers, the holidays don't start until the perfect tree comes home.

For the Moose family, the Christmas season doesn't officially begin until they find the perfect tree.

WFTS Row of fir trees trucked in from other states

Yvonne and Donald Moose have driven from New Tampa with their three children to Ergle Christmas Tree Farm in Ridge Manor for more than 20 years.

Now the children are adults, but the trek continues.

WFTS The Moose family picks out a Christmas tree

"We do it every year, so just part of our yearly tradition," Yvonne said.

This year, they have their eye on a bit of a splurge.

"That one is $250," she said, describing it as "a little bit of an investment".

It is a Noble Fir tree that was grown on a farm in western Washington state.

WFTS $250 price tag from Christmas tree

Something for every budget

That's a lot of green for a little greenery — but you don't have to spend big.

At Ergle Christmas Tree Farm in Ridge Manor, there's something for just about every

You can cut your own 6-foot Florida-grown tree for just $48, or splurge on a giant fir fit for a ballroom for $595.

WFTS $595 for towering fir tree

Why those big trees cost big money

Getting those premium trees to Florida isn't cheap, especially since some of the pricier trees come all the way from the Pacific Northwest region.

Local tree lot owners say they have sourced trees from North Carolina, Michigan, New York State, and Wisconsin this year.

The tree the Mooses picked out traveled about 3,500 miles.

"Yes, that tree traveled a long way to get here, but look at them. I mean, they're absolutely gorgeous," farm owner Tony Harris said.

Tony and his family have operated Ergle Christmas Tree Farm since 1986, making it one of the longest-running cut-your-own tree operations in central Florida.

WFTS Tony Harris has operated Ergle Christmas Tree Farm since 1986

For Harris, shipping is one of his highest costs, which can make or break his bottom line.

"The freight is what's changing with the truck drivers and the fuel price and everything. That's what determines our costs. I can't even give you a price on a tree until I see what my freight bill is," Harris said.

And trees aren't the only thing burning through fuel on his 65-acre farm.

"I go up there to fill up all my diesel tanks, and I'm like, Jesus, because it costs some money to fill up a tractor. And you know I've got 5 tractors," Harris said.

Still, he's doing his best to keep the holidays affordable by not passing all his price increases onto customers.

"We've kept our prices as low as we can afford to do, you know," he said.

Good news for budget shoppers

That's welcome news for shoppers watching their spending.

Kristina Iltcheva drove from St. Petersburg to buy two small Florida sand pines—one for herself and the other for her church

WFTS Kristina Iltcheva and Louisa Bernsteiner, an exchange student from Germany, picked out two trees from Ergle Christmas Tree Farm.

The total price for both?

About $100.

"The price was one of the main factors because we're doing a fundraiser to raise money for the youth ministry kids," Iltcheva said.

In South Tampa, the trees keep coming

The rush is on at the tree lots, too.

The corner of South Dale Mabry and Bay-to-Bay is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and a whole lot like work.

Hundreds of trees arrived this week from North Carolina at Fancy Fir Christmas Trees, located across from Palma Ceia Methodist Church.

Owner Tom Daly expects between 2,000 and 3,000 trees this season.

But the cost of getting them here is soaring.

"Truck prices, I hear, are up about 40-50% from the past few years. So we have a good broker. We have great growers that we have long relationships with, and they work with us on the pricing," Daly said.

WFTS Tom Daly has operated a tree lot in South Tampa for 19 years.

Those partnerships are paying off for customers.

He says he is offering the same prices this year as last year.

An eight-foot tree on Daly's lot will run about $120 to $140.

A national trend behind the good news

The stable prices aren't just a local story.

It reflects a bigger national trend.

A national industry survey found 91% of major Christmas tree growers don't plan to raise wholesale prices this year.

So even with higher costs for diesel, labor and fertilizer, shoppers may be spared a big price hike.

WFTS Employees unload hundreds of trees from trailer in South Tampa

"We try to keep it reasonable as we can, but you still have to make a little, you know, a little gravy to go on the biscuits, so to speak," Harris said.

Home for the holidays

And for the Moose family, one more journey awaits.

After traveling all the way from Washington state, their $250 tree has one more trip to make: home for Christmas