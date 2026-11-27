TAMPA, Fla. — Two-thirds of homeowners surveyed say they plan to put up some type of holiday lights this season. But the type they choose — whether incandescent or LED — could make a big difference in how much they pay for them and how much they'll save on their power bill.
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Keeping the neighborhood merry and bright
In South Tampa, Miguel Mora is doing his part to keep the neighborhood merry and bright.
"It's kind of a tradition, you know, get the family involved, put everybody to work," Mora said. "It just brightens up the neighborhood literally."
But all that holiday cheer comes with a price tag.
"I think I spent $150 this year just on replacement string lights. And yeah, they're LED," Mora said.
And that's before he even flips the switch.
"The power bill is definitely higher," Mora said.
A tale of two bulbs
Two sets of lights may look very similar, but the amount of electricity they consume is quite different.
Incandescent bulbs consume about 40 watts, while LED bulbs only consume 7. So if you multiply them by dozens of strands over 30 days, the difference in your electric bill can be enormous.
Here's an example. Run 1,000 traditional mini lights six hours a night for a month, and you'll spend about $11 on electricity. Switch to LEDs? Less than $2.
The catch at the store
But there's a catch.
The incandescent strings we found cost $3.
The LEDs? $7.
So replacing lights that still work could take several Christmases to pay off.
Don't forget the inflatables
And don't forget those inflatables.
Florida Power and Light says running just one medium-sized inflatable overnight can add about $5 a month to your bill.
Miguel has three.
The utility recommends timers to keep the cost down when everybody's asleep.
"I can't say that I was thinking about the cost of the power consumption when I bought them, but. Yeah, definitely the $150 hurt having to spend that," Mora said.
So whether you go big or keep it simple, a little planning can keep your holiday spirit bright — without lighting up your electric bill.
Tips from Florida Power and Light to save money this holiday season
FPL offers these simple energy-saving tips to keep your bills as low as possible:
- Deck the halls with LED string lights to save nearly a dollar per string of lights per month, as they use 80% to 90% less energy and last 10x as long as incandescent
- Consider adding solar-powered lighting to your holiday décor, which uses zero energy
- Plug your lights and inflatables into an outlet timer and program them to turn off automatically when you're asleep. Running a medium-sized inflatable overnight costs an average of $4.90 extra per month, which adds up with multiple inflatables
- If you opt for inflatables, consider a smart power strip to avoid phantom energy usage, which draws from decorations that appear off and can cost the average household as much as $100 per year (or $16 during the holiday season)
- Go energy-free and decorate for the holiday with ornaments, wreaths, ribbons and pathway decorations
- Making holiday treats? Consider using a small appliance instead of the oven, like a microwave, toaster oven or air fryer whenever possible. These use about one-third the power of an oven broiler