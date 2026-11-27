TAMPA, Fla. — Two-thirds of homeowners surveyed say they plan to put up some type of holiday lights this season. But the type they choose — whether incandescent or LED — could make a big difference in how much they pay for them and how much they'll save on their power bill.

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Holiday lights come with a price tag — how to keep power bills low

Keeping the neighborhood merry and bright

In South Tampa, Miguel Mora is doing his part to keep the neighborhood merry and bright.

"It's kind of a tradition, you know, get the family involved, put everybody to work," Mora said. "It just brightens up the neighborhood literally."

But all that holiday cheer comes with a price tag.

"I think I spent $150 this year just on replacement string lights. And yeah, they're LED," Mora said.

And that's before he even flips the switch.

"The power bill is definitely higher," Mora said.

A tale of two bulbs

Two sets of lights may look very similar, but the amount of electricity they consume is quite different.

Incandescent bulbs consume about 40 watts, while LED bulbs only consume 7. So if you multiply them by dozens of strands over 30 days, the difference in your electric bill can be enormous.

Here's an example. Run 1,000 traditional mini lights six hours a night for a month, and you'll spend about $11 on electricity. Switch to LEDs? Less than $2.

WFTS LED lights use about 90 percent less electricity than traditional lights

The catch at the store

But there's a catch.

The incandescent strings we found cost $3.

The LEDs? $7.

So replacing lights that still work could take several Christmases to pay off.

Miguel Mora Miguel's home at night

Don't forget the inflatables

And don't forget those inflatables.

Florida Power and Light says running just one medium-sized inflatable overnight can add about $5 a month to your bill.

Miguel has three.

The utility recommends timers to keep the cost down when everybody's asleep.

WFTS Inflatables that run all night can run up electric bills

"I can't say that I was thinking about the cost of the power consumption when I bought them, but. Yeah, definitely the $150 hurt having to spend that," Mora said.

So whether you go big or keep it simple, a little planning can keep your holiday spirit bright — without lighting up your electric bill.

Tips from Florida Power and Light to save money this holiday season

FPL offers these simple energy-saving tips to keep your bills as low as possible:

