RIDGE MANOR, Fla. — A Hernando County woman who served her country overseas and retired as a lieutenant colonel says her homeowners' association is standing in the way of a peaceful retirement.

Maria Balzani, a retired Air Force Reserve intelligence officer, put up small trellises and plants to help keep wild boars out of her backyard.

Now she says she's spent thousands of dollars fighting to keep them.

Why she put up the trellises

Balzani has dealt with a broken vertebra, along with hip and knee replacements, and relies on two service dogs. She says the enclosure protects her because she can't move quickly.

"I need the enclosure to protect me from the wild boars because I can't walk fast," Balzani said.

Maria Balzani Wild boars in Balzani's subdivision in Hernando County, Fl.

She says wild boars have torn up neighbors' yards.

Her VA doctor even wrote a letter supporting the need to protect her and her dogs.

The HOA calls them fencing

But her Whispering Oaks HOA says the trellises have to go.

Despite their size — Balzani says they stand about a foot high, with some a little bigger — the association considers them fencing.

WFTS Trellis in the back yard near golf course

The HOA is enforcing decades-old rules designed to protect neighbors' golf course views.

The covenants state that planting at the rear of houses bordering the golf course property must be maintained at a height that does not obscure the golf course view of adjoining residences.

Balzani says her trellises don't block anyone's view.

But the head of the HOA's architectural control committee says they need to come down, telling her they form a boundary.

A costly legal fight

Balzani says the association unfairly characterized her trellises as fencing or enclosures.

In a court document, the HOA says she agreed to remove the landscaping but didn't follow through.

A mediation agreement stated she would remove the existing trellis and fencing system.

She hired an attorney and sued the HOA, hoping to keep her backyard enclosed the way she wants it.

"It cost me $10,000," Balzani said.

WFTS Balzani says her lawsuit cost her $10,000, but she was unable to come to an agreement with her HOA allowing her to keep her trellises

The association denied her claims and argued their mediated agreement was binding.

Balzani says she eventually dropped her lawsuit because she couldn't afford to keep fighting. Now she says she's been threatened with fines and even a lien.

When asked if she knew how much power HOAs have in Florida, Balzani responded,

"I never even imagined it."

Seeking a response from the HOA

We emailed the HOA's attorney, who didn't respond.

WFTS We sent this email to the HOA's attorney, but he never responded

When we went to the HOA office, no one was there.

We called the head of the architectural control committee, but he declined to comment.

Part of a pattern across Tampa Bay

Balzani called us after watching our investigations into HOA problems across Tampa Bay.

In Spring Hill, homeowners complained their cars were towed over expired tags.

In Carrollwood, an HOA racked up six-figure legal bills over elections.

And our investigation into a Riverview mom jailed after missing a court hearing in an HOA dispute over brown grass made national headlines.

WFTS Irena Green spent seven days in jail after she failed to show up for a court hearing involving brown grass in her yard

More than just trellises

For Balzani, this fight has become about more than trellises.

After years of military service, she says she never expected to be fighting for her rights in her own backyard.

"I believe in a government that works for the people," Balzani said.

She says she doesn't believe her HOA is doing that or working to come up with a reasonable solution to her problem.

Balzani says she just wants to enjoy her home, her garden and her dogs.

But now a "for-sale" sign sits in her front yard, and she's thinking about leaving it all behind.

After spending thousands of dollars trying to protect her little piece of paradise, Balzani says the fight has cost her something money can't buy — her peace of mind.

Our HOA investigations

WFTS

See our complete "Home Sweet HOA" coverage of issues surrounding homeowners' associations across Tampa Bay:

https://www.tampabay28.com/news/local-news/i-team-investigates/home-sweet-hoa/home-sweet-hoa-an-investigative-report-on-the-growing-power-of-hoas-in-florida

