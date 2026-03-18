'I didn’t ask for this,' landscapers cut woman's trees without her permission causing thousands in damages

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman says a landscaping crew showed up and removed two trees from her property without her knowledge or consent.

Denise Harris said she was inside her home back in December when she heard noises outside and opened her front door to find a crew already at work.

"I didn’t ask for this, and I sure didn’t deserve it," Harris said while showing Tampa Bay 28 Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury what was left behind.

The crew cut down two queen palms that Harris said were a centerpiece of her front yard, trees she said were valued at about $2,000 each.

"The yard looks like, well, you see what it looks like," Harris said. “I’m just kind of speechless."

Harris said no one knocked on her door before the work began. Harris said the crew worked for Stephen Sciuga, who owns Steve's Landscape Consulting Service, based in Wiamauma. Harris said Sciuga, who was not present when the trees were cut, showed up to meet with her.

"He said he had gotten a text message saying to come to this house and cut down the palm trees," Harris said.

Denis Harris

Harris said a similar text had surfaced days earlier, when another landscaping company knocked on her door. That text, sent by someone identifying himself only as "John," referenced her exact address and requested tree service on what he called a "new property." Harris said she does not know who John is or why he contacted any company about her trees. When Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury tried to reach him, he never answered.

The damage to Harris' yard extended beyond the trees. She also showed a cut power line and a hibiscus plant that were destroyed during the work.

Harris said Sciuga set a date to return and fix the damage.

"He never came back and never showed up," Harris said.

WFTS

Calls to Sciuga went to voicemail. After receiving no response, Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury looked up state records for his company and went to the address on file, which turned out to be a canoe rental spot and RV park on the Manatee River. Park staff said Sciuga briefly lived at the property but has since been banned from it.

Attorney Stephen Hatchey, who focuses on real estate cases, said homeowners in Harris' situation have limited options.

"At this point, if the tree company isn't going to do the right thing and essentially replace the trees they wrongfully cut down, the next step would be to sue them," Hatchey said.

WFTS

Hatchey outlined steps he recommended for anyone facing a similar situation.

"One document everything, photos of the damage and before and after photos you have, keep any pieces you have of the tree stumps, two get estimates," Hatchey said. "Next step would be to send a written demand letter and then file a claim."

Harris said she does not believe she should be responsible for paying for work she never authorized.

"There is no way anybody can make me pay, but I would like Steve to make good on the damage that he did," Harris said.

WFTS

Cutting down trees of that size in Hillsborough County requires a permit, but records show no permit was ever pulled for Harris' property. Landscaping work does not require a license in Florida.

Harris filed a report with the sheriff's office, but said investigators told her the matter is civil, not criminal.



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. Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.