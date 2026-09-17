NTSB preliminary report reveals new details about fatal plane crash in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — New information has been released about a fatal Riverview plane crash near an executive airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary findings involving the September 3rd fiery crash that claimed the lives of 59-year-old Dr. David Siambanes and his passenger, 53-year-old Dawn Stone.

The NTSB preliminary report reveals surveillance video and navigation data show the plane lifted off about halfway down the runway at roughly 80 knots, then made a sharp left turn.

According to the report, the aircraft pitched up, entered a steep bank, completed a 180-degree turn, and crashed nose-first into the ground.

Flight Aware Experimental airplane involved in crash

The report said the aircraft was an experimental, amateur-built plane that had flown 581 flight hours since it was assembled from a kit in 2020.

According to the report, Siambanese was operating under the provisions of BasicMed with his most recent examination and course completed on April 25, 2026.

Review of training records revealed that he reported 1,203 total hours of flight experience when he began initial transition training for the make and model airplane on August 26, 2025.

NTSB Preliminarly report involving September 3, 2026 crash

The report did not include a probable cause of the crash.

That won't be released until the NTSB issues a final report within the next 12-to-24 months.

