Florida family claims nursing home kept billing for empty room after mom died

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County family said a nursing home continued to bill for a room after their mom died.

Renee Schultz said her mom, Jackie, lived at Sun Towers’ memory care unit for about two years.

In June, Schultz said she got a phone call from the facility saying her mom had fallen.

Renee Schultz

“The ambulances got there and they were not able to help her,” Schultz recalled. “Told me she had passed.”

“I wanted to see her and be able to say my goodbyes and just touch her,” Schultz added. “We didn’t go prepared to really take anything.”

The day after her mom died, Schultz said she went back to Sun Towers to clear out the room. Schultz said she packed all their personal items and the only things left were clothes and bedding that they didn’t put in the room.

“We had told them several times it was their stuff, stuff that had been donated to my mom,” Schultz said,

Almost a week later, she said Sun Towers called to say they were still being billed for the unused room.

“Told me that we would be charged up until the day that we got everything out,” Schultz explained. “Going back there after losing her was difficult enough and then to have to put things in trash bags.”

WFTS

Schultz said the week cost her $920.

“We’ve contacted the director at least 4 times with no response and it’s been enough time, months,” Schultz added. “How would you feel if someone were to treat you this way? If it was your mom or your dad?”

After Tampa Bay 28 reached out to Sun Towers, a spokesperson said Schultz was getting a refund and the center followed its policies.

WFTS

Attorney Michelangelo Mortellaro runs an elder law firm. When asked if he has come across facilities charging a family after someone died, he responded, “daily. It does happen and you think about it from the facility standpoint they have a business to run they need heads in bed to pay the bills.”

Mortellaro says families need to treat moving in and out of care facilities the same as they would a rental home.

“I’d grab somebody from the business office and say hey I got everything from mom’s room but I want somebody that has authority to walk the room with me,” Mortellaro said.

He explained that families should save the contract with the facility, as it should outline all responsibilities if a loved one moves out or dies.

“You may want to take these contracts and have an attorney review them and give you a legal opinion on is this good, is this bad, and what are my obligations under that contract,” Mortellaro added.

Mortellaro advised families that if they sign anything with a facility on a loved one’s behalf after their signature, write “agent” or “POA” for power of attorney. He said that could help protect a family member from being held personally liable.



